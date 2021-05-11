State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,077 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

