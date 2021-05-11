State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 39,477 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,477 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of EPR Properties worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.