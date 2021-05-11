State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,684 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mattel were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Mattel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 6,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mattel by 1,807.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,003,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2,171.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

