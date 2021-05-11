State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.29 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $196.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.46 and a 200-day moving average of $205.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.75 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

