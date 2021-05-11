State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $150.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

