State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $24,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,070,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.