State of Michigan Retirement System Has $30.14 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 804,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $30,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after buying an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $217,028,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.