State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,249.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

