State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Masimo by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Masimo by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $216.88 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

