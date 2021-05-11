State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 34,400 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $149,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

HD opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $366.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.49.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

