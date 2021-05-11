Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STWD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 149,497 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

