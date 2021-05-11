Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.21. The company had a trading volume of 331,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

