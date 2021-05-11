Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,672,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Main Street Capital by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 106,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 1,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,992. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.