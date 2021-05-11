Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 238,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,566. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of -50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

