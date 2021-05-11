Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 822,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 77.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 23.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

CVX stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,010. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

