Stableford Capital II LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.41. 93,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

