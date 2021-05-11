Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $216.43 on Tuesday. Square has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 343.55, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

