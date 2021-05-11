Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.91.

TSE TOY opened at C$41.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.68. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$16.87 and a 1 year high of C$47.78.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

