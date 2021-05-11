Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNMSF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $34.30 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

