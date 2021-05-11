Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Head-To-Head Review

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spectral Medical and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

SANUWAVE Health has a consensus price target of $0.34, indicating a potential upside of 112.50%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -360.71% -497.60% -89.50% SANUWAVE Health -613.99% N/A -145.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectral Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $2.17 million 47.86 -$3.66 million N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 74.81 -$10.43 million N/A N/A

Spectral Medical has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Risk and Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats Spectral Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops platform for renal replacement therapy. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

