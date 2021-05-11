Spectiv (SIG) Market Cap Achieves $30,342.61

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00082840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00106033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00053738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.05 or 0.00781068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.73 or 0.08826590 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

