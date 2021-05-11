SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Reduced by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,441,000 after acquiring an additional 198,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,655,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.