SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $129.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39.

