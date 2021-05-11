SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

