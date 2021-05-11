SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPLG opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

