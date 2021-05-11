SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 194,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $85.34.

