SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $5.72 on Tuesday, hitting $342.02. The stock had a trading volume of 931,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,843. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.04. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

