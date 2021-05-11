Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.87. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

