Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SOLVY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Solvay stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 1,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. Solvay has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

