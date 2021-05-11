SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Northland Securities

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEDG. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $213.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.35 and a 200-day moving average of $284.21.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.