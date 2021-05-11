SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $377.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.21.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.90.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.