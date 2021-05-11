SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.98

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and traded as high as $46.98. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 376,655 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFTBY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

