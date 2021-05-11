Smith Salley & Associates Sells 489 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $419.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

