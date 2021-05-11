Smith Salley & Associates Sells 2,945 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,479 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

