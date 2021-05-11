Smith Salley & Associates Has $709,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $276.05 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.