Smith Salley & Associates Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Tractor Supply by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $195.70 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

