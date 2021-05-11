Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Polaris were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 428.06 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.81.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

