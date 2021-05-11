Smith Salley & Associates Buys New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

