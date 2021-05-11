SmartCash (SMART) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $25.36 million and $1.50 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,284.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.66 or 0.07207385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.92 or 0.02625797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.00 or 0.00655589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00202523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.49 or 0.00791490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.28 or 0.00680968 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.67 or 0.00518211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005915 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

