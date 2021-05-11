Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 351.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.19. 329,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,227. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

