Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg Sells 4,344 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 20 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $798.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00.

SKX opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

