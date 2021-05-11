SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 22,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 438,420 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.67.

The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.81 million during the quarter.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Franklin Iv Montross bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47.

About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.