Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.700-9.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.70-9.80 EPS.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $128.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

