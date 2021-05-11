Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 4,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 684,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.43.

In other news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

