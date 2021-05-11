Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.01 million.

SGFY stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 390,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 over the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.