Signaturefd LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

