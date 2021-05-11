Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,733 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,238,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.