Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,360,605 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Shares of TWLO opened at $294.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.13 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

