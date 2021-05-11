SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 3,125 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.17. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

