SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $5,225,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRN traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $101.84. 162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.10. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

